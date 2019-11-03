Happy Sunday! We have been waiting what feels like years to share this recipe with you guys. So while you’ve been going around not even knowing what praline layer cake is, we’ve been twiddling our thumbs itching to share this praline cake recipe.

So clearly we are VERY excited for today. And we can’t wait to see all of you making this delicious, buttery, caramel loaded, cake too.

What is praline cake?

This praline layer cake is made with a to die for vanilla cake (which we conveniently broke down in a step by step tutorial to answer alllll your questions), salted homemade caramel filling with toasted pecans (UM HELLO), and a perfectly tangy cream cheese frosting. The result it a decadent, Fall flavored cake with an explosion of flavors and textures that will leave all your guests coming back for a second piece.

Which in our opinion is the sign of a great cake.

Tips for making homemade praline cake:

I’ll be the first to admit that layer cakes can be tricky. There are generally three moving parts that you have to prep, bake, and assemble, and it can get a little overwhelming. We’ve rounded up our top tips to make the process as easy for you as possible:

Think ahead: We like to do anything we can in advance that way you aren’t chopping pecans and trying not to burn your caramel at the same time. Prep your cakes a day in advance, toast and chop your pecans early, or even make your caramel before starting (you can always warm it up). Freeze your cake layers: Using frozen cake creates a sturdier base for frosting and fillings, and makes cake assembly so much easier. Bake your cakes a couple of days (or even weeks!) in advance and freeze them.

This Praline Layer Cake is definitely going to be the centerpiece of our Thanksgiving dessert spread. And if all goes well, we’ll probably whip it up again for Christmas because it is so scrumptious.

Enjoy this cozy Fall sunday an that extra hour of sleep 🙂